Shawn Mohundro
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Shawn Mohundro

Dec. 5, 1966 - Sept. 11, 2021

Shawn Mohundro passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., September 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with John M. DeGiorgio officiating.

Shawn was born December 5, 1966, in Corsicana, TX, to Rev. Samuel Mohundro and his wife, Jenny. Shawn was married for 34 years to Gina Gonzales and was a loving husband and father. After graduating from Baylor University, Shawn worked for 30 years with the Sherwin Williams Company where he held various management positions

Shawn was an avid golfer and loved riding his Harley. Caring for his family and friends was an important part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Gina; sons, John and Jacob Mohundro; mother, Jenny Mohundro; and sister, Sarah Contreras.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gina was so sorry to hear of Shawn´s passing. Condolences from your Florida Family. Love you Uncle Pete
Pete Gonzales
Family
September 20, 2021
