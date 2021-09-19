Shawn Mohundro
Dec. 5, 1966 - Sept. 11, 2021
Shawn Mohundro passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., September 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with John M. DeGiorgio officiating.
Shawn was born December 5, 1966, in Corsicana, TX, to Rev. Samuel Mohundro and his wife, Jenny. Shawn was married for 34 years to Gina Gonzales and was a loving husband and father. After graduating from Baylor University, Shawn worked for 30 years with the Sherwin Williams Company where he held various management positions
Shawn was an avid golfer and loved riding his Harley. Caring for his family and friends was an important part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Gina; sons, John and Jacob Mohundro; mother, Jenny Mohundro; and sister, Sarah Contreras.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.