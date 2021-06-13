Shawnell Duran "Pookie" Touchstone



May 31, 1970 - May 28, 2021



Shawnell Duran "Pookie" Touchstone passed unexpectedly at home in Pampa, TX, Friday morning, May 28, 2021. He was the second of three sons born to Bobby L. Sr. and Marilyn Booker-Touchstone, May 31, 1970, in Galveston, TX, reared in Waco. He graduated from Waco High school in 1988.



He was predeceased by his parents; grandparents, Rev. G.B. and Mary Booker, Mrs. Mattie Shaw; his son, Deon; his uncles, George and Ronald; auntie, Catherine; and a cousin, Gwen. Lasting memories embraced by his wife, Tia; three sons; five daughters; two granddaughters; five brothers and their wives; two aunts; and one uncle; cousins; nieces; nephews; relatives and friends. Special lifelong friends, Shirley, Cookie, and Shay.



Shawnell accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior under the leadership of his grandfather, Reverand Booker, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved God, his family, friends, rapping and sports. Shawnell was an intelligent, no-nonsense, loving and charming man. In Waco he was employed by Dairy Queen, Winn-Dixie, and Greyhound Bus lines. He founded the rap group, Duo GSI. His gift and amazing legacy for rapping continues through his son professionally. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Memorials can be made to the Diabetes Association or Kidney Foundation, or an agency of your choosing. Public viewing was held June 4 and 5 at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.