Shawnell Duran "Pookie" Touchstone
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa
600 N Ward
Pampa, TX
Shawnell Duran "Pookie" Touchstone

May 31, 1970 - May 28, 2021

Shawnell Duran "Pookie" Touchstone passed unexpectedly at home in Pampa, TX, Friday morning, May 28, 2021. He was the second of three sons born to Bobby L. Sr. and Marilyn Booker-Touchstone, May 31, 1970, in Galveston, TX, reared in Waco. He graduated from Waco High school in 1988.

He was predeceased by his parents; grandparents, Rev. G.B. and Mary Booker, Mrs. Mattie Shaw; his son, Deon; his uncles, George and Ronald; auntie, Catherine; and a cousin, Gwen. Lasting memories embraced by his wife, Tia; three sons; five daughters; two granddaughters; five brothers and their wives; two aunts; and one uncle; cousins; nieces; nephews; relatives and friends. Special lifelong friends, Shirley, Cookie, and Shay.

Shawnell accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior under the leadership of his grandfather, Reverand Booker, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved God, his family, friends, rapping and sports. Shawnell was an intelligent, no-nonsense, loving and charming man. In Waco he was employed by Dairy Queen, Winn-Dixie, and Greyhound Bus lines. He founded the rap group, Duo GSI. His gift and amazing legacy for rapping continues through his son professionally. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorials can be made to the Diabetes Association or Kidney Foundation, or an agency of your choosing. Public viewing was held June 4 and 5 at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors
600 N Ward, Pampa, TX
Jun
5
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors
600 N Ward, Pampa, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pookie you are constantly on my mind. It is hard to process your leaving us. I believe you are rejoicing with loved ones whom were waiting in HEAVEN. Everlasting LOVE.
Aunt Faye
Family
June 15, 2021
Pookie, I will miss you until we party again. You were my brother since the 9th grade at Waco High Tigers. I love brother!
Harold Daniels
Family
June 13, 2021
Rest IN PEACE MY FRIEND
Dee
Friend
June 13, 2021
