Sheila Lednicky
Mar. 17, 1946 - Mar. 20, 2022
Sheila (Clay) Lednicky, 76, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Waco. A rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 3 p.m., Friday, March 25, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Sheila was born March 17, 1946, in Nacogdoches, with her twin sister, the daughter of John and Helen (Popejoy) Clay. She attended schools in Kosse and Marlin. She worked for the Thigpen Cattle Company in Chilton, the Pure Milk Company in Waco and Dameron Oil Company in Waco. On March 30, 1992, she was united in marriage to W.E. "Gene" Lednicky in Waco. Sheila was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. Sheila enjoyed traveling with her husband to Marine Corps Board Meetings and Reunions all over the country including Washington, D.C., New Orleans, St. Louis, San Francisco, Chicago, Pensacola and Denver. She loved seeing other states and being the "pick up driver" when Gene was delivering a new fire truck. Sheila was a life member of the Marine Corps League of Women, the VFW, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries, both in West.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Curtis Adams; her brother, Bobby Higgins; and a sister, Barbara Harrison.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 30 years, Gene Lednicky of Chalk Bluff; her children, LaDell Blackburn-Skiff of Ft. Worth, Bob H. Leach of Ft. Worth, Clay and Nicole Lednicky of Crawford, Regina and Mark Nix of Bruceville-Eddy, and Jeff and Sara Beth Lednicky of College Station; her grandchildren, Nicole and Wayne Weber, Devin and Lauren Blackburn, Bailey Skiff, Clay Skiff, Savanna Lednicky and Stephen Lednicky; her great-grandchildren, Brinley, Wyatt, Flint, Sonora, Reagan, and Cason; her twin sister, Sherry Dell Farney; special friends, Sue Craig and Sheriff Parnell McNamara; her loving Chihuahuas, Nicky, Kissie and Baby; and nieces, Beverly Higgins, Stacy Blackman, Renee Coker, and Michelle Henson; nephews, Rodney Farney, David Roach, and Randy Higgins; and many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Clay Lednicky, Devin Blackburn, Clay Skiff, Wayne Weber, Jeff Lednicky and Jake McDaniel.
Her favorite saying was, "I don't need to become a Marine, I married one; Semper Fi".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Volunteer Ambulance Association, St. Mary's School Endowment Fund or OCC 41/TBS 3-67 Scholarship Fund, 909 N. Washington St. Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.