Sheila VaughanJune 13, 1959 - Dec. 9, 2021Sheila G. Vaughan, 62, of Marlin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 9, 2021. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 17, at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 16, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Sheila was born June 13, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, to Jack and Sammie Jo Vaughan. She graduated from Vogue Beauty College in Waco and had a career as a beautician. Sheila was a faithful follower of Christ and loved serving Him. She helped others by being a substance abuse counselor in Marlin, also serving as a librarian in Rosebud-Lott. Sheila loved many things, fashion, shopping, traveling, cooking, and her dog, Daisey. Sheila loved her children and grandchildren most of all.She was preceded in death by her parents.Left to cherish her memories are her children, Holly Gonzales and husband, Ernest and their child, Colton, David Ryan North, Chris North and his son, Austin; siblings, twin, Sonja Vaughan, Ramon Vaughan; boyfriend, Mark Einstein; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.