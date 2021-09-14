Shela HavardApril 21, 1951 - Sept. 12, 2021Shela Maureen Havard passed peacefully from this life to the next on September 12, 2021.Service will be held to celebrate her life at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, at the Northside Church of Christ in Bellmead, Texas. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Moore Cemetery.Shela was born April 21, 1951, in Mexia, Texas, to Jimmie and Dorothy Adams. She married the love of her life, Larry Havard Jr., on December 4, 1982.Shela was the type person that everyone seemed to warm up to quickly. Often, complete strangers would open up to her about heavy things so quickly, that she would be perplexed as to why they would confide in her that fast. She was quick to make a joke and loved to laugh. She was loved by many. She never met a stranger and was quick to aid anyone that needed a helping hand. She taught many Sunday school and VBS lessons, wanting to make sure others knew what she knew about Jesus. Shela was a long time member of the Northside Church of Christ. She loved playing Canasta with her "Canasta buddies" (a group of ladies from the church) until she just couldn't anymore.For nearly two decades she worked and served as a case manager for the Heart of Texas Council of Governments helping individuals with career, educational, and life problems. While doing so, she also managed the Teague and Hillsboro satellite offices of the same, at different times. Earlier, she had worked for Texas Instruments and the Dr Pepper Company in Dallas and then Dr Pepper in Waco. She also enjoyed her time working for Atmos Energy.While not announcing it to everyone, Shela fought the good fight against Parkinson's Disease for over ten years. Her faith in God sustained her struggle against it. Her strength of character and strong will-power shown in all areas of her life, kept her going against the disease, until she physically couldn't go it anymore. One of several longtime best friends spoke of her this way, "Shela is a force—always was."The family thanks all who helped her. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Soileau, Dr. Kyle James, and Meredith Rollins who saw her through most of the long battle. Thanks not only to their medical expertise, but to their Godward slant to life. Thanks to all the doctors, nurses, therapists, and caregivers that helped her. They provided the best in health care.Shela was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe and Jimmie Adams; and sister, Maudine Reed.She is survived by her husband, Larry Havard; son, Warfield Wright and daughter-in-law, Eileen; special niece, Jordan Keel and Joey; and seven grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Abby, and Aubrey Wright; Anna, Brooklyn, and Maddox Fonseca; sisters, Maxine Dyer, Frances Barnett, Charlotte Ann Gregory, and Janet Curry; sister-in-law, Laura McMaster and Billy Joe; and many loving nieces and nephews.