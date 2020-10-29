Shelby BowlesNov. 5, 1928 - Oct. 16, 2020Shelby Robert Bowles, born Nov. 5, 1928, 91, of Woodway, TX, passed away peacefully with family surrounding him on Mon., Oct. 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.Shelby was preceded in death by his parents, T.E. and Sallie Aileen Bowles; young son, Shelby Bowles, Jr.; grandson, Matthew Bowles; and daughter-in-law, Denise Payne Bowles. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wilma Lea Christian Bowles; two sons, Gary Bowles, and Mark Bowles and wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Gayle Bowles Wooten and husband, Randy; sister, Doris Bowles Baker and husband, Richard Baker; six grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.Shelby was a member of Lakeshore Church of Christ. He enjoyed over 29 years with Southwestern Bell retiring in 1978 as Marketing Director in Lake Jackson, Texas, before becoming a small business owner. He raised cattle from an early age and continued to enjoy ranching, property investments, and spending time with grandkids and family after retirement.Graveside services with family and friends will be at 11 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30, officiated by Ernie Christie, Minister with Lakeshore Church of Christ at the Austin Memorial Park in Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cherokee Children's Home or In Search of Lord's Way in Shelby's memory is appreciated.