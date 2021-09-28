Sheri Miller



Feb. 23, 1965 - Sept. 22, 2021



Sheri Leigh Miller, 56, of Mart, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements are being made for a private family service.



Sheri was born on February 23, 1965, in Waco, to Curtis Cathey and Delores Headen. She grew up and attended school at Waco High. On September 29, 2012, she married Aaron Miller.



Sheri could draw beautiful pictures and write poetry that could touch anyone's heart. She had a love for animals of all kinds, from dogs to hedgehogs. One of the most important things to Sheri was her family, and she enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and an awesome sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her father.



She is survived by her mother, Delores Walker of Gholson; husband, Aaron Miller of Mart; son, Jesse Cowan of Hewitt; sister, Malynda Draper and husband, Eddie of Bellmead; brother, Michael Cathey and wife, Traci of Mart; sister, Holley Herwig and her husband, John of Gholson; two nieces; four nephews; and many cousins. She will be missed by all who loved her.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.