Sheri Leigh Miller, 56, of Mart, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements are being made for a private family service.
Sheri was born on February 23, 1965, in Waco, to Curtis Cathey and Delores Headen. She grew up and attended school at Waco High. On September 29, 2012, she married Aaron Miller.
Sheri could draw beautiful pictures and write poetry that could touch anyone's heart. She had a love for animals of all kinds, from dogs to hedgehogs. One of the most important things to Sheri was her family, and she enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and an awesome sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Delores Walker of Gholson; husband, Aaron Miller of Mart; son, Jesse Cowan of Hewitt; sister, Malynda Draper and husband, Eddie of Bellmead; brother, Michael Cathey and wife, Traci of Mart; sister, Holley Herwig and her husband, John of Gholson; two nieces; four nephews; and many cousins. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
Aaron , I am sad and shocked to find Sheri is gone. She was a good friend and so likeable. I wish you and the boys well. She worked hard here at Catherine Booth Apts. and was poorly rewarded. God Bless.
Pamela Arteaga
Friend
October 9, 2021
Sorry for your pain at loss of Sherry My husband Charlie worked with Curtis. Brenda and Charlie Berger
BrendaBerger Berger
October 7, 2021
To my sister Sheri...I Love You...
MaLynda Draper
Family
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Sheri passing. Prayers for the family
Billy and Diane Robinson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Im saddened by the news of sherrie passing. I worked with Sherrie years ago . May God bless you all. I know the plains that I have for you saith the Lord. praying for your family