Sherri PilgrimNov. 22, 1964 - Dec. 16, 2020Sherri Deann Pilgrim, of Waco, lost her courageous battle with Covid-19 on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation (Come and Go) will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Sherri was born on Sunday, November 22, 1964. Sherri was deeply loved by everyone she knew which is obvious by the condolences and outpouring of love from friends and family. She never met a stranger. Sherri loved to cook for large family dinners and spend time with her family. We will definitely miss that. We are left with so many precious memories of Sherri to cherish and we appreciate every second we were able to spend with her. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, James Doyle Pilgrim and Glenda Mae Pilgrim. Sherri leaves behind many loving family members to cherish her memories. She is survived by a daughter, Brandy Lewis; two grandchildren, Wesley Luedke and Brailey Holecek; ex-husband, Roy Criswell: a sister, Lanetta Holecek and her husband, Joseph; a brother, James Ed Pilgrim and his wife, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.