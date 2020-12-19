Menu
Sherri Pilgrim
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Sherri Pilgrim

Nov. 22, 1964 - Dec. 16, 2020

Sherri Deann Pilgrim, of Waco, lost her courageous battle with Covid-19 on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation (Come and Go) will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Sherri was born on Sunday, November 22, 1964. Sherri was deeply loved by everyone she knew which is obvious by the condolences and outpouring of love from friends and family. She never met a stranger. Sherri loved to cook for large family dinners and spend time with her family. We will definitely miss that. We are left with so many precious memories of Sherri to cherish and we appreciate every second we were able to spend with her. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, James Doyle Pilgrim and Glenda Mae Pilgrim. Sherri leaves behind many loving family members to cherish her memories. She is survived by a daughter, Brandy Lewis; two grandchildren, Wesley Luedke and Brailey Holecek; ex-husband, Roy Criswell: a sister, Lanetta Holecek and her husband, Joseph; a brother, James Ed Pilgrim and his wife, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
Waco, TX
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to you and your family. I had know idea that your mom had passes away. She was a dear friend of mine, I enjoyed talking to her at the store where she worked. My heart is broken just at a lost for words. I will always love and miss Sherri and all of the great time we had at the store. This is just so unreal to me, heartbroken If I had learned of Sherri's passing sooner I would have attended the services. Sherri was such a sweet, humble person, always bubbly & happy. My heart is broken. Sherri your family is in my heart & prayers. I love you. Rest In Peace my sweet friend.
Linda Brown
March 31, 2021
We are so saddened of miss Sherri lost are thoughts and prayers are with the family
Yolanda McDade
December 23, 2020
If I had learned of Sherri's passing sooner I would have attended the services. Sherri was such a sweet, humble person, always bubbly & happy. My heart is broken. Sherri your family is in my heart & prayers. I love you.
Nancy Cox
December 21, 2020
