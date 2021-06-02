Sherry Cockrell
Nov. 12, 1954 - May 26, 2021
Sherry Ann Cockrell, 66, of West, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in West. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. The family will receives visitors from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.
Sherry was born November 12, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Benedict and Albina (Kral) Matusek. She was a 1972 graduate of West High School and worked as a purchasing agent for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for over 20 years. Sherry was a loving, single mom and an outstanding role model for her daughter. She had a kind heart and offered compassion toward anyone in need. Sherry always saw the good in people and enjoyed making others feel special. Her hobbies included riding down back roads, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, fishing, and planting flowers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter and grandchildren.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Benedict Matusek; and nephew, Shane Matusek.
Sherry is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lori Thompson and husband, David, of Hurdle Mills, NC; mother, Albina Matusek of West; grandchildren, Levi and Madeline Thompson; sister, Judy Seehar of West; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to West Rest Haven for providing loving care and support to Sherry during her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in the hopes of finding a cure for the horrific disease. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.