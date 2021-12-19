Sherry Sims
Feb. 28, 1955 - Dec. 16, 2021
Sherry Granger Sims, 66, a longtime Hubbard resident and 41-year employee of Baylor University, passed away peacefully at her home after a more than a yearlong battle with the rare Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, at First Baptist Church of Hubbard with Rev. Ricky Woodall and Rev. Marcus Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.
Sherry was born February 28, 1955, in Waco, to Kermit and Velma Ferrell Granger. She was raised in Hubbard and was a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School. Sherry attended Navarro Junior College then moved to Waco where she worked for Dealer Electric before beginning a long career working at Baylor University in 1979. Sherry first worked several years in the Registrar's Office before moving over the Graduate School Office where she eventually became a faculty member and Director of The Graduate School Office. She absolutely loved Baylor University and was so proud and honored to be part of the Baylor Family. Over the years, Sherry always had student workers in her office and adored them as they became family to her. Over the course of her long career at Baylor she was able to employ daughters of some of the students who had worked for her years earlier.
Sherry married Don Alan Sims on April 4, 1981, at First United Methodist Church of Hubbard and they lived for several years in Mexia before moving back home to Hubbard in 1985 where she and Don became longtime active members of First Baptist Church of Hubbard. She was an ardent supporter of her children's school activities, rarely if ever, missing a sporting event or school function that they participated in.
Having putting her education on hold while working, Sherry obtained her BA degree at Baylor after her marriage and graduated in 1985. She was so proud that both of her children, Taylor and Kelli, were both Baylor graduates. When Taylor began his teaching and coaching career at Teague High School in 2005, Sherry attended virtually every football and basketball game he coached. She became the unofficial team Mom for the Lady Lions basketball teams and later at Waco Connally for the Lady Cadets. During Taylor's coaching career at Connally, she never missed a game and was sometimes the only friendly face at away games but the girls always knew "Mama Sims" would be there for them for whatever they needed. Likewise, when Kelli was coaching basketball, volleyball and softball at Connally, Sherry would be in the stands supporting the Lady Cadets as often as she could.
But Sherry's second calling had to be working alongside Don at Wade Funeral Home when he began a career as a Funeral Director in 1994. Over the years while continuing her fulltime career at Baylor, she worked as a receptionist and greeter at the funeral home during visitations and funeral services. Without any formal training, Sherry became the cosmetics and hair stylist for the funeral home and earned a respected reputation for making loved ones beautiful for their final services. She also accompanied Don on many long trips for the funeral home including services in West Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Even after retiring from Baylor last year due to her health, Sherry continued to work at the funeral home for several more months serving families with her kindness and compassion.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Velma Granger; father-in-law, R.Q. Sims; and an infant grandson, Cameron Taylor Sims.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Don Alan Sims of Hubbard; children, Taylor Sims and wife, Cassandra of Waco and Kelli Sims of Hubbard; grandchildren, Kaelyn Sims, Ka'Mari Linville, Breydan Sims and Zayleigh Sims, all of Waco; sisters, Debra Hobbs of Georgetown and Patti Granger of Rosebud; mother-in-law, Sara Sims of Mexia; brother-in-law, Stephen Sims and wife, Diane of Dallas; sister-in-law, Gina Jarrell and husband, Donny of Eastland and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.