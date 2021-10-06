Sheryl Salazar
Dec. 1, 1946 - Sept. 24, 2021
Sheryl Ann Salazar, 74, of Waco, passed away on September 24, 2021, at a local nursing facility. Pursuant to her final wishes, the family will conduct a private burial for her this Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery.
Sheryl was born December 1, 1946 in Waco to parents, Cecil F. and Joyce King. She graduated from University HS, MCC, Baylor, and TSTC. On January 15, 1971 she married Manuel Salazar in Waco. They were married for 17 years until his passing on July 7, 1988. Sheryl married Rick Hamman in Waco on October 2, 1999, and they remained married for 14 years until his death on January 2, 2014.
Sheryl was known as a fiercely independent person. This spirit allowed her to conquer the challenges she faced, even cancer. She was a loyal friend and would always support what she knew to be right. Sheryl was also passionate about sewing. She would often gift her handiwork to her family and friends. Her designs earned her dozens of awards, including a handful of tri-color ribbons, at the H.O.T. Fair throughout the years. During her lifetime, she worked at numerous places in Waco including Sam Coates Café, Plantation Foods, Cox's, Target, and Baylor University.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.
She is survived by sons, Gary Salazar and wife, Jenny of Hartsville, SC and Larry Salazar and wife, April of Waco; brother, Cecil R. King of Chilton; and her grandchildren, Taylor, Zachary, Tyler, Autumn, Madison, and Miles.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.