Sheryl S. Sykora
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 17 2022
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
Sheryl S. Sykora

Feb. 13, 1967 - April 11, 2022

Sheryl Sue Sykora, 55, of Waco, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022. Service will be visitation 6 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX, with Deacon Ronald Sykora. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9 a.m., Monday, April 18, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 North 25th Street, Waco. Fr. Ryan Higdon, Fr. Ed Karasek and Deacon Ronald Sykora.

Sheryl was born February 13, 1967, in Waco, TX, to Alvin and Bernice (Holacka) Sykora. She graduated from high school in 1988. She enjoyed traveling with her parents and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved babies.

She worked for Red Lobster for many years. She also volunteered at Caritas in Waco for over 30 years and was the Volunteer of the Year many times.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Sykora; Uncle, Edmund Sykora; Aunt, Dorothy Sykora; Aunt, Ruby Sykora; brother-in-law, Ray Gilbreath; a niece, Ashley Banik; and great-niece, Riley Banik.

Survivors include her mother, Bernice Sykora; sisters, Darlene Cates and husband, Steve, Janice Gilbreath; brother, Mike Sykora and wife, Joan; sisters, Sharon Powell and husband, Philip, Marilyn Banik and husband, Eddie; six nieces; seven nephews; ten great-nieces; and nine great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wesley Woods Rehabilitation & Healthcare for providing excellent care during her stay there.

Please sign guestbook at www. oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Visitation
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Apr
18
Service
9:00a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St, WACO, TX
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
