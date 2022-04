Sheryl S. SykoraFeb. 13, 1967 - April 11, 2022Sheryl Sue Sykora, 55, of Waco, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022. Service will be visitation 6 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX, with Deacon Ronald Sykora. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9 a.m., Monday, April 18, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 North 25th Street, Waco. Fr. Ryan Higdon, Fr. Ed Karasek and Deacon Ronald Sykora.Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com