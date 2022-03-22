Shirley CopelandOct. 31, 1935 - March 18, 2022Shirley Beatrice Copeland, 86, of Waco, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, at Connally/Compton with David Booker officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at the funeral home.Shirley was born on October 31, 1935, to James Matthews and Beatrice (Barlow) Gifford in Mart, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Shirley was a faithful member of Acts Christian Fellowship. She married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Dean Copeland on June 9, 1951. They celebrated over 65 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2017. Shirley owned Little People Playhouse for many years. She also worked as a Cafeteria Manager and retired with Waco ISD. Shirley was also known as "Meemaw" to everyone. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, and spending time with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending to time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda Wilkerson; son-in-law, Tommy Wilkerson; brothers, Lawrence Gifford, Gene Gifford, Max Gifford and Jerry Gifford.Survivors include her sons, Charles Copeland, Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Waco, Texas, Jackie Lee Copeland and wife, Doris Ann, of Neosho, Missouri; grandchildren: Michael Hunt and wife, Mindy, Tammy Kay Alvarado and husband, Michael, Lucrezia Pugh and husband, Kenneth, Jeffrey Copeland and wife, Christine, Christy Lynn Repp and husband, Donald, and Trey Copeland and wife, Jerrida; 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; great-grandson, Tyler Wilkerson that Chuck and Shirley raised.