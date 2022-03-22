Menu
Shirley Copeland
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Shirley Copeland

Oct. 31, 1935 - March 18, 2022

Shirley Beatrice Copeland, 86, of Waco, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, at Connally/Compton with David Booker officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at the funeral home.

Shirley was born on October 31, 1935, to James Matthews and Beatrice (Barlow) Gifford in Mart, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Shirley was a faithful member of Acts Christian Fellowship. She married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Dean Copeland on June 9, 1951. They celebrated over 65 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2017. Shirley owned Little People Playhouse for many years. She also worked as a Cafeteria Manager and retired with Waco ISD. Shirley was also known as "Meemaw" to everyone. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, and spending time with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending to time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda Wilkerson; son-in-law, Tommy Wilkerson; brothers, Lawrence Gifford, Gene Gifford, Max Gifford and Jerry Gifford.

Survivors include her sons, Charles Copeland, Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Waco, Texas, Jackie Lee Copeland and wife, Doris Ann, of Neosho, Missouri; grandchildren: Michael Hunt and wife, Mindy, Tammy Kay Alvarado and husband, Michael, Lucrezia Pugh and husband, Kenneth, Jeffrey Copeland and wife, Christine, Christy Lynn Repp and husband, Donald, and Trey Copeland and wife, Jerrida; 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; great-grandson, Tyler Wilkerson that Chuck and Shirley raised.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies go out to the family of Shirley Copeland. We were blessed to have her family at Lake Waco Montessori and loved all the support she gave our school, staff and students. The Giffords as well. It was a honor to have their grandchildren. Sending love and prayers to Tyler and all.
Pam Thomason
Friend
March 23, 2022
We meet Meemaw thru Tyler, and she was the nicest person that I ever meet. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. Prayer to the family.
Tommy - Vickie McAdams
March 22, 2022
