Shirley Greathouse



April 28, 1947 - October 5, 2021



Shirley Greathouse, 74, of Waco passed away on October 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at Greater Waco Baptist Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with Pastor Gerald McKelroy officiating. A reception will follow at the church.



Shirley was born April 28, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee to Joe and Isabell Bernardini. Growing up in Memphis, she attended Memphis State University and Kingsbury High School where she participated in the Senior Student Council and Future Homemakers of America, for which she was a secretary and model. In 1966, Shirley was chosen by the Newcomers Club of Memphis to be its lady-in-waiting for the Memphis Cotton Carnival. Shirley was also an active member of Highland Heights Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. In 1968, Shirley married Gary Greathouse. They had three children and many dogs during their 53 years of marriage, and Shirley was a loving, hard-working stay-at-home mom. As their children grew, married, and had children of their own, Shirley embraced her role as Mema to her eight grandchildren. When she wasn't planning nights with grandkids, she enjoyed exercising, gardening, and taking her dogs to the lake.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Gary Sr.; her son, Gary Quinn Jr. (Joni) and their two children, Ben and Emily; her oldest daughter, Laura Jordan (Lonnie) and their three children, Nate, Andy, and Ellie; her youngest daughter, Leigh McLaughlin (Brett)and their three children, Dean, Robbie, and Addie; her brother, Kenneth Bernardini (Pat) and their four children; several cousins and great-nieces and nephews.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.