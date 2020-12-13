Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Hamrick
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Shirley Hamrick

Sept. 12, 1944 - Dec. 11, 2020

Shirley Ann Hamrick, 76, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at a Bellmead Nursing Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellmead. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West, TX. Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Monday, December 14, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel and Visitation (Come and Go) will be 7 to 8 p.m, Monday. Shirley was born September 12, 1944, to Ernest and Dorothy Phelps. She graduated from Connally High School also attended Durham Business School. After Business school she worked at American Amicable Life Insurance Company. Shirley married Ivan Hamrick on April 6, 1979. Shirley loved God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a stepdaughter, Connie Cason. Survivors include her two sisters, Virginia Putman of Elm Mott and Barbara Ehlers and her husband, Eddie, of Riesel, TX; And one brother, Earnest Phelps and his wife, Linda, of Waco, TX. She also had several nieces and nephews.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Dec
14
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Bellmead, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Her and Ivan were friends of me and late husband (Cliff). But life gets in the way. My mom died,Aunt, Cousin,Cliff, and very close friends. Always thought highly of her.
Carla Light
Friend
October 27, 2021
Our love thoughts and prayers are with you, sorry we can´t be there because of health issues
Ernest & LInda Phelps
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Shirley was very loved and will be greatly missed. Lindy
Lindy Brooks
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results