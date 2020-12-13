Shirley HamrickSept. 12, 1944 - Dec. 11, 2020Shirley Ann Hamrick, 76, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at a Bellmead Nursing Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellmead. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West, TX. Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Monday, December 14, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel and Visitation (Come and Go) will be 7 to 8 p.m, Monday. Shirley was born September 12, 1944, to Ernest and Dorothy Phelps. She graduated from Connally High School also attended Durham Business School. After Business school she worked at American Amicable Life Insurance Company. Shirley married Ivan Hamrick on April 6, 1979. Shirley loved God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a stepdaughter, Connie Cason. Survivors include her two sisters, Virginia Putman of Elm Mott and Barbara Ehlers and her husband, Eddie, of Riesel, TX; And one brother, Earnest Phelps and his wife, Linda, of Waco, TX. She also had several nieces and nephews.