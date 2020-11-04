Menu
Shirley Jean Reeves Shafer, 84, of Waco, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available. The service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website.

Shirley was born March 15, 1936 in Spring Valley, Texas to John Thomas and Gertie Mae Reeves. She worked for Hillcrest Hospital for many years as a gentle and caring nurse. Shirley was a loving and compassionate daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was full of life and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Pauline Reeves, Elmer Ray Reeves, Clyde Earnest Reeves and Lois Drake.

Survivors include her daughter, Trudy Laird and husband, Douglas, of Cedar Hill; grandsons, Mason Laird and wife, Stephanie, of Midland and Samuel Laird, of Cedar Hill; great-grandchildren, Alexis Laird, Phoenix Laird and Mara Laird; and sisters, Allene Opal Henager, of Waco, Louise Brand, of Carrollton, and Dorothy Wienecke, of Waco.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
