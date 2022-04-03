Menu
Shirley McCracken
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
Shirley McCracken

Dec. 9, 1944 - March 10, 2022

Shirley Ann (Ghyton) McCracken, formerly of West, passed into everlasting life on March 10, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West, Texas, followed by burial at Bold Springs Cemetery. Rev. Terry McElrath of West will officiate.

Shirley was born on December 9, 1944, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of Jim and Annie (Kroulik) Ghyton. She grew up in West. At an early age she became a Christian when she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in First Baptist Church in West. She attended West public schools and graduated high school in 1963. At the age of 75, she retired from DB Shenker after a lengthy career in the air freight field in the DFW metroplex. Shirley was a devoted mother and grandmother and committed to seeing her family's dreams and goals become a reality. She was so proud of her daughter receiving an RN degree and establishing a successful career in nursing. She enjoyed watching Cowboy's football, card games, Mexican food, reading, and patio sitting with her cat, Blackie, but her special passion was doting on her only granddaughter, Cheyenne, who was the apple of her eye and the center of her conversations.

Shirley was preceded in death by her infant daughter; her parents; an infant brother; a half-brother, James Ghyton; and half-sister, Dee Ghyton Manning. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Debra McCracken (Tom Williams); her granddaughter, Cheyenne Land; her sister, Barbara Bearden (Charles); and lifelong friend and former husband, Claude McCracken. She also leaves behind the many special friends that she made in her work career.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Hill County Paw Pals, PO Box 1533, Hillsboro, TX, 76645.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
