Shirley Mae Stevener



Feb. 17, 1935 - Sept. 28, 2021



Shirley Mae Stevener of Hewitt passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the age of 86. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 4, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco with Father Fernando Seanz officiating. Interment will be at Rosemound Cemetery immediately after the service.



Shirley was born February 17, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to William E. and Minnie (Grubman) Barth. She married Ernest M. Stevener, Jr. of Waco in February of 1960 and returned with him to Waco in 1967 to raise their family. Shirley was a strong and loving mother who instilled in her four children a strong Christian faith, a love of family, and a sound work ethic. She was also an animal lover who unfailingly helped any lost or stray animal that crossed her path. She retired from the accounting department of Providence Hospital in 1999 and enjoyed spending her time working in her yard, caring for her pets, being a grandmother to her grandchildren and "Gigi" to her great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest; and her sister, Billie Thompson.



She is survived by her children, Susan Stevener Dossett and husband, Markham, of Waco, Laura Stevener of Hewitt, Ernest Michael Stevener III and wife, Kimberly, of Taylor, Texas, and Karen Stevener of Hewitt; grandchildren, Kristi Nugent and husband, Patrick, of Hewitt, Justin Perkins of Fargo, North Dakota, Walter Dossett and Markham W. Dossett, both of Waco; great-grandchildren, Kenady and Caden Nugent of Hewitt; nieces, Sharon Segler White of Waco, Carol Paar Thompson of Tyler, Texas; nephew, Steven Paar of Tyler, Texas; and her beloved pets.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.