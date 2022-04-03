Shirley StoneAug. 2, 1931 - April 1, 2022Shirley Jean McLemore Giles Stone passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 90 years and 7 months. Her Graveside Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Rosemound Cemetery.Shirley was born on August 2, 1931, in Waco, Texas, to Chester and Catherine McLemore.Shirley received her Masters in Education from Texas Women's University in Denton. She was a schoolteacher for many years in San Diego, California. Retiring from teaching while at the Imperial Beach District. She was a founding member of many organizations including, Association of University Women and Daughters of Union Veterans in the Civil War while in California. She especially enjoyed her genealogy groups and held many important positions in The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She and Dewey traveled all across America doing research and gathering documents to prove her lineage for years.Shirley enjoyed painting, flower arranging, stained glass, leather and copper tooling and crafts of all kinds. One of her favorite things was playing games such as hand and foot and dominoes. She was up for anything we were playing. We laughed so hard at her playing "apples to apples" with us while Debbie was alive.Shirley loved her family and was very proud of her grandkids.She is survived by her son, David Alan Giles of Chula Vista, CA; daughter, Deanna Beth Trussell and husband, Wayne of New Braunfels, TX; brother, Curtis McLemore and wife, Delores, of Hewitt, TX; grandchildren, JoAnna Pace of Bedford, TX, Katherine Holder of Denver, CO, Ray Holder of Clarksville, TN, and Jessica Krueger, of New Braunfels, TX.Preceded in death by her son, Douglas Craig Giles; daughter, Debra Jean Giles Holder; and husband of 32 years, Dewey E. Stone, Sr.Special thanks to the staff at Gruene Senior Living for making her last few years so wonderful. And Hope Hospice of New Braunfels for all the care they provided to her and her family.