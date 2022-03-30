Shirley Swank
July 15, 1937 - March 24, 2022
Shirley Ann Swank, of Lorena, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 1, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Marshall and Rev. Robert Buchanan officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at the funeral home.
Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.