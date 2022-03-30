Menu
Shirley Swank
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Shirley Swank

July 15, 1937 - March 24, 2022

Shirley Ann Swank, of Lorena, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence.

Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 1, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Marshall and Rev. Robert Buchanan officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at the funeral home.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
