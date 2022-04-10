Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Sidney B. Sims Jr.
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Sidney B. Sims, Jr.

March 10, 1929 - January 21, 2022

Sidney passed away recently in Long Beach, California. He was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Sidney Buell Sims, Sr., and Faye Aubrey Sims. In 1939, the family moved to Cameron, Texas. Sidney was a musician and was in the Cameron Yoe High School Band. His senior year the family moved to Waco, Texas. He graduated from Waco High School in 1946, and he then attended Baylor University. While at Baylor he played piano with local Waco bands and the organ for Highland Baptist Church. He graduated from Baylor with a B.B.A. in 1950. He then went on to receive a Master's degree in music from the University of Texas, and he also received a Master's degree in library science from the University of Colorado. He moved to Long Beach, California, in the late 1950s. He retired from Cal State Long Beach after 35 years, where he was a research librarian.

In retirement, he enjoyed using his musical talent to play the piano for entertainment and the organ for his church. A big thanks to his longtime special friends, Timo and Ron, and their Bingo games on Sunday afternoons at Windsor Gardens.

His parents and brother, Tim Sims, preceded him in death.

He is survived by a sister, Georgia Sims Jones; a nephew, Gary Jones; a niece, Gay Selman; and their families. Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
