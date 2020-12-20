Stanley L. Millwood



Sept. 12, 1956 - Dec. 12, 2020



Stan, 64, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, to Sgt. Henry Millwood Jr. and Doris Millwoood.



Raised in Lawton, OK, Stan played the drums as a teen, loved camping, fishing and hunting.



In his lifetime, Stan was a General Contractor and expert Fence Builder, with a special love for children and Boxers.



Preceded in death: father, Henry Millwood Jr.; mother, Doris Millwood; sister, Becky Millwood.



Survivors: wife, Sundie, of Waco; daughter, Samantha Millwood; beloved Boxer, Kydd; brother, Ken Lowery and wife of Hobart, OK; sister, Terri Millwood, Waco; nephews, nieces and greats, between Waco and OK.



R.I.P. Stan the Man



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.