Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley L. Millwood
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Stanley L. Millwood

Sept. 12, 1956 - Dec. 12, 2020

Stan, 64, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, to Sgt. Henry Millwood Jr. and Doris Millwoood.

Raised in Lawton, OK, Stan played the drums as a teen, loved camping, fishing and hunting.

In his lifetime, Stan was a General Contractor and expert Fence Builder, with a special love for children and Boxers.

Preceded in death: father, Henry Millwood Jr.; mother, Doris Millwood; sister, Becky Millwood.

Survivors: wife, Sundie, of Waco; daughter, Samantha Millwood; beloved Boxer, Kydd; brother, Ken Lowery and wife of Hobart, OK; sister, Terri Millwood, Waco; nephews, nieces and greats, between Waco and OK.

R.I.P. Stan the Man
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The years I new Stan The Man he was a great friend. Wish I could´ve seen him before he passed. He has always been in my heart and will remain. Till we meet some day brother. Love Leo
Leo Strychalski
Friend
June 10, 2021
Such a special brother in law that I will greatly miss. So many memories I have of time shared with Stan that will last me a life time. Love love love him
Your Sister in Law Pam
December 20, 2020
ILY uncle hate you had to go but your in a better place with no pain
Laura millwood
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results