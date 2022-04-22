Stella Louise Hernandez



May 29, 1962 - April 8, 2022



On April 8, 2022, the Heavens gained another angel.



The memorial services at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Mighty Wind Worship 1100 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701.



Stella Louise Hernandez a true and faithful servant has joined our Heavenly Father after a heavily fought battle with Scleroderma.



Born May 29, 1962, to her parents, Martha Lopez Hernandez and Theodore Hernandez Sr., she was one of four children and the only daughter. Before her illness she had joined her father in the hair stylist industry and loved doing what she did and working with people. She had a gift to spread joy and sunshine to all those who crossed her path.



She carried many strong family traits of perseverance, faith, and adaptability to overcome. She treasured her family, her son Adrian, her father and brothers, along with many aunts and uncles and countless cousins. And often shared memories and stories of her mother.



Stella was a devoted member of Mighty Wind Worship Center who played an active role in her care of mind, body and soul they were truly a part of her family and her heart.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Lopez Hernandez, and brother, Arnold Hernandez, whom and along with grandparents, aunts and uncles who have gone before her, they and our God welcomed and embraced her at the gates of Heaven.



She is survived by her son, Adrian Hernandez; father, Ted Hernandez Sr.; brothers, Ted Hernandez Jr. and Anthony Hernandez; along with numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mighty Winds Worship Center or Scleroderma research and cure in her honor.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 22, 2022.