I had the fondest memories of Steve working at Centex. He was always very caring, funny and like a father figure. He gave advice and told the best life stories and loved his family very much. He always talked about his family and his many adventures. He always brightened up a stressful day. Steve will be missed so very much! My heart hurts and I am so deeply saddened by his passing. Just gone way too soon. Steve was full of life. My condolences go out to his wife and children. With Love, Jacklyn Moore and family

Jacklyn Moore October 18, 2020