Stephen D. Campbell
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Stephen D. Campbell

February 5, 1950 - October 17, 2020

Stephen "Steve" Douglas Campbell, 70, of Robinson, TX, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, due to COVID, peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating.

Steve was born February 5, 1950, in Cleburne, TX, to Harley J.T. and Sibyl Hall Campbell. He and his family moved to Waco when he was six months old. On November 4, 1972, he married Lynda Haden. After they married, he moved to Dallas and worked as a programmer for Lone Star Steel. After 13 years, they moved back to Waco where he retired from Huck in 2006. He then worked one year at L3 before he retired for good and he and Lynda bought a restaurant in Lake City, Colorado, and operated it for ten summers. Until his illness, He worked at Centex Dental Lab. Steve loved his family deeply. He and Lynda went to all extracurricular activities his two daughters and six grandchildren were involved in, including countless drill team events, baseball and softball games. He enjoyed bowling and golfing in his spare time. Steve was a longtime member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was on the church's media team; he was always willing to help out at the church whenever they needed him. He was a kind and loving man who touched the lives of those that knew him. He was greatly loved and will be missed.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Sibyl Campbell; his mother and father-in-love, Bud and Tommie Haden; along with his grandparents, grandparents-in-law, and many other family members.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Campbell; daughters, Casey Johnson and husband, Jeff, Amanda Christian and Erik Halamik; grandchildren, Branson Christian, Ashlee Green and fiancé, Ty, Bailey Dunigan, Ethan Johnson, Hannah Christian, and Brenner Dunigan; brother, Jim Campbell and wife, Betty; sister, Deborah Collins and husband, Wayne; brother, David Campbell and wife, Shirley; cousin, Roger Hall and wife, Jan; sister-in-love, Donna Evans and husband, Terry; brother-in-love, Doug Haden and wife, Sharon; many cousins and other family; along with his beloved dog, Abby.

Special thanks to the MICU team at Hillcrest for their love and support throughout Steve's stay.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
GUEST BOOK
Linda, Casey, Amanda and family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Your dad was won of the kindest men I´ve ever known. We pray your sweet memories help carry you through this difficult time. Love and prayers.
Heather Kizer, clay and McCall
October 19, 2020
Casey, We´re so sorry for the loss of your dad. May God comfort you and your family during the days ahead.
The Ratcliff Family
October 18, 2020
I had the fondest memories of Steve working at Centex. He was always very caring, funny and like a father figure. He gave advice and told the best life stories and loved his family very much. He always talked about his family and his many adventures. He always brightened up a stressful day. Steve will be missed so very much! My heart hurts and I am so deeply saddened by his passing. Just gone way too soon. Steve was full of life. My condolences go out to his wife and children. With Love, Jacklyn Moore and family
Jacklyn Moore
October 18, 2020
PRAY FOR LINDA AND HIS FAMILY. LONG TIME FRIEND. HE WILL BE MISSED. GOD BLESS US ALL FOR KNOWING HIM.
KEN JEFFRIES
October 18, 2020
Deborah, I am deeply sorry for the loss of your brother. He is walking down the path with OUR LORD. THIS PATH WILL BE OURS AS WELL WHEN WE JOIN OUR LORD AND SAVIOR. TAKE CARE & MAY GOD COMFORT YOU & YOUR FAMILY DURING THESE DAYS. PRAYERS ARE SENT FROM THE FIRST METHODIST PRAYER TEAM OF GRAPEVINE & STEVE!
Steve & Terry Rosentreter
October 18, 2020