Stephen Ray Payne (65) of Bonham, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, at his home among family.
Preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ruth E. Payne and Daisy Holladay.
Survived by parents, Carl and Penny Payne; loving wife of 47 years, Sue; brothers, Joe and wife, Kathy, Mark, and Kevin; sons, Scott and wife, Brandi (Shelby, Macey, Jaxon, Harley), Stephen and wife, Brynane (Hunter, Noah, LCpl. Ethan), Douglas and wife, Rachael (Max, Calvin, Miles); and daughter, Deanna; godmothers, Betty Savage and Martha Donaldson.
Stephen, an Army Veteran, and electrical engineering graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, could usually be found watching his beloved Baylor Bears enjoying a Double Whataburger with grilled jalapeños. When he wasn't cheering on the Bears or training for his next 5K or marathon, he was sure to be found cheering on his grandchildren at their many sporting events. His sense of humor, ease of conversation, and strength are just a few of his traits that will always be remembered. A Rosary and Mass dedicated to Stephen Payne will be held starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk. 9656 Elk Rd., Axtell, TX 76624
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.
Sue and family, I am so sorry that Steve passed away. We had such a great group of neighbors and will remember you´ll always. You will all be in my prayers.
Mickey,Belinda and kids.
Belinda McGovern
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing to his heavenly home. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Gail Hoffman Kuehl
March 2, 2021
Sue I´m so sorry to hear about Steve. Praying for peace & comfort for you & your family during this difficult time.
Tonette Stem
February 26, 2021
Our hearts reach out to you in sympathy. May God give you His strength and peace. May treasured memories bring you comfort. Love to all of the family. Steve will be missed by many. Love you. Donnie and Vickie Savage
Donnie and Vickie Savage
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Carl , I´ve been thinking about you´all a lot lately - mostly remembering good times from the past. I´ll call you when I can. Lv you - joe
Joe / Nancy dixon
February 26, 2021
So very sorry for each of your loss may you feel the presence of God´s hand during this time. Deepest sympathy, Steve and Stephanie Johnson
Stephanie Johnson
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy & love to Sue, Penny & Carl and every family member. May God in His mercy comfort each of you. Steve nows rests at peace in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Charlie Matthys
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Sue, and your family. May God's love and peace surround you.