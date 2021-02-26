Stephen Payne



April 13, 1955 - Feb. 22, 2021



Stephen Ray Payne (65) of Bonham, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, at his home among family.



Preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ruth E. Payne and Daisy Holladay.



Survived by parents, Carl and Penny Payne; loving wife of 47 years, Sue; brothers, Joe and wife, Kathy, Mark, and Kevin; sons, Scott and wife, Brandi (Shelby, Macey, Jaxon, Harley), Stephen and wife, Brynane (Hunter, Noah, LCpl. Ethan), Douglas and wife, Rachael (Max, Calvin, Miles); and daughter, Deanna; godmothers, Betty Savage and Martha Donaldson.



Stephen, an Army Veteran, and electrical engineering graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, could usually be found watching his beloved Baylor Bears enjoying a Double Whataburger with grilled jalapeños. When he wasn't cheering on the Bears or training for his next 5K or marathon, he was sure to be found cheering on his grandchildren at their many sporting events. His sense of humor, ease of conversation, and strength are just a few of his traits that will always be remembered. A Rosary and Mass dedicated to Stephen Payne will be held starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk. 9656 Elk Rd., Axtell, TX 76624



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.