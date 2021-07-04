Greg Smith
Dec. 12, 1960 - July 1, 2021
Stephen Gregory Smith, 60, passed away at his home on July 1, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at First Baptist Church of Woodway with Reverend Bob Johns officiating. A private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Greg was born December 12, 1960 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Mary Jane Honeycutt Smith and John Cobb Smith. In 1969, the Smiths moved to Fresno, California and then moved back to Arlington, Texas in 1972. Greg graduated from Lamar High School in Arlington in 1979. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
In 1989, Greg moved to Waco, Texas, for a job in telecommunications sales. He then worked at Mid-State Vending several years before purchasing the company. His love for the outdoors led him to pursue a real estate career, focusing on land and ranches. Greg was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church, and he was active in Legacy Outfitters.
Greg married Kimberly Joan Holley in 1996, and they have three beautiful daughters who Greg adored.
Greg was a loyal husband, father, brother and friend. He and Kim were truly best friends, talking and texting all day long. He cherished spending quality time with his daughters and was truly known as a devoted family man. He and his younger brother, Cliff, had a remarkably close relationship which was built on a deep love and respect for one another. His family was his greatest joy, and he considered them his greatest blessing.
Family and friends describe Greg as someone who always saw the best in everyone. He was known as the life of the party and was always full of joy. Greg had the most contagious laugh that brought joy to everyone around him. Greg lived life to the fullest in every way. He especially enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends. He loved hunting, water skiing and fishing. Some of his most admired attributes included being a good listener, having a generous and unselfish spirit, and a heart to help anyone at any time.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jane and John Cobb Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Kimberly; daughters, Morgan, Allison and Blair; brother, Clifford Smith and wife, Martha; niece, Claire Freeman and husband, Ethan; nephews, Preston Smith and Graham Smith; parents-in-law, Charles and Margaret Holley; sister-in-law, Anne and husband, Mustafa Zaatut, and niece, Sophie Zaatut; sister-in-law, Jenni Holley and husband, Erol Sati; aunt, Maxine Steele; uncle, Dr. William Smith and wife, Shelly, and their sons and families; and too many friends to count.
Pallbearers include Wade Haskell, Ralph Lee, Robert Mize, Greg Robinson, Austin Vasek, Mike Wood, Jeff Wooley and Ken Young.
Honorary Pallbearers include Lloyd Douglas, Will Fair, Adam Goldenberg, Trey Miller, Mike Spehr, Sherm Steig, Tom Waitley, Tommy Ross, and Brian Wenzel.
Memorials may be made to Legacy Outfitters of Waco, Texas. www.Legacyoutfitters.org
