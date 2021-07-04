My husband recently passed away and I had to sell our land. I was lost and had no experience and went through all the real estate agents on line and prayed I would choose someone who would truly guide and help me. I chose Greg and he was so kind to me. I feel very blessed to have met him and known him the past few months. He always mentioned his wife and daughters. My sincere sympathy to his family.

Lisa Steinke Work July 6, 2021