Steve Lopez
Aug. 3, 1960 - Sept. 23, 2021
Esteban "Steve" T. Lopez, 61, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.
A rosary will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 30, with mass and reception to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco, Texas.
Steve was born August 3, 1960, in Waco, Texas, to Ambrocio and Leonor Tellez Lopez. He graduated from University High School Class of 1979. "Once a Trojan always a Trojan". He worked at H.E.B. for many years and was currently employed at Bellmead Wal Mart for the last 24 years. Steve was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 11015 and a member of the Pan-American Golf Association. He loved deer hunting, fishing, golfing and the Texas A&M Aggies. Steve loved mentoring young people on the importance of education. He never met a stranger and forever had a smile on his face. Steve loved spoiling his four-legged babies, Gracie and Lucie and cherished family time, especially with his grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Henry Lopez Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Becky Lopez; his loving and adoring daughters, Candice Pena and her husband, Joe Sr., Stephanie Alonzo and her husband, Adam, and Jennifer "Shay" Chapman and her husband, Bryce; grandsons, Joe Pena Jr., Christian Pena, Easton Alonzo, Brayden Chapman and granddaughter, Bailey Chapman; his sister, Paula Galindo and her husband, Ernesto; his brother, Henry Lopez Sr. and his wife, Dolores; his sisters, Celestina Marrujo and Guadalupe Gonzales and her husband, Rafael Sr.; Tio Joe Tellez and his wife, Martha; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for their compassion while Steve was in their care.
Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.