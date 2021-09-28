Menu
Steve Lopez
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Steve Lopez

Aug. 3, 1960 - Sept. 23, 2021

Esteban "Steve" T. Lopez, 61, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.

A rosary will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 30, with mass and reception to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco, Texas.

Steve was born August 3, 1960, in Waco, Texas, to Ambrocio and Leonor Tellez Lopez. He graduated from University High School Class of 1979. "Once a Trojan always a Trojan". He worked at H.E.B. for many years and was currently employed at Bellmead Wal Mart for the last 24 years. Steve was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 11015 and a member of the Pan-American Golf Association. He loved deer hunting, fishing, golfing and the Texas A&M Aggies. Steve loved mentoring young people on the importance of education. He never met a stranger and forever had a smile on his face. Steve loved spoiling his four-legged babies, Gracie and Lucie and cherished family time, especially with his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Henry Lopez Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Becky Lopez; his loving and adoring daughters, Candice Pena and her husband, Joe Sr., Stephanie Alonzo and her husband, Adam, and Jennifer "Shay" Chapman and her husband, Bryce; grandsons, Joe Pena Jr., Christian Pena, Easton Alonzo, Brayden Chapman and granddaughter, Bailey Chapman; his sister, Paula Galindo and her husband, Ernesto; his brother, Henry Lopez Sr. and his wife, Dolores; his sisters, Celestina Marrujo and Guadalupe Gonzales and her husband, Rafael Sr.; Tio Joe Tellez and his wife, Martha; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for their compassion while Steve was in their care.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Steve from when I was a young teenager. He always had a smile and was happy. Sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences and prayers for the family.
Sarah Guajardo
Family
October 4, 2021
I Will Miss My Dear Friend!!!
Rev. Harold Kuykendall
Friend
October 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always my friend .
Denise DeGrate
Friend
October 2, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss.I graduated with Steve from University in1979.But later on I would happen to see him in Walmart, he and I would stop and chat every time that I would see him.He will be greatly missed.
Irene Haynes
October 1, 2021
Candice, Joe & Family, We were so sad to hear of your dad's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. We love y'all!
Rose & Lore Pena
September 30, 2021
Aww Steve you had such a sweet and kind soul with a smile for everyone, how much you'll be missed by all those who knew and loved you. God Bless my friend.
Cathy Chapa-Brown
School
September 29, 2021
My heart aches for the loss of Steve he will be greatly missed we had a lot of good memories together good bye and god bless my friend.
Ricky Elfrez
September 28, 2021
Melinda Vrba
September 28, 2021
I could not believe my eyes when I saw Steve´s picture this morning.Steve was a great guy who was always positive and smiling and friendly to everyone and a very family oriented guy.Becky I will be praying for you and the family .
Reggie Turner
Friend
September 28, 2021
Steve was a good friend of mine we hunted together for over 10 years went to many Rangers game he always made laugh I will him miss dearly Rest In Peace my friend
Michael Elfrez
September 28, 2021
