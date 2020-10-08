Steve W. Traylor
May 17, 1950 - Oct. 6, 2020
Steve Winston Traylor, 70, of Oglesby, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held in his honor at 3 p.m, Friday, Oct. 9, OakCrest Funeral Home, 4250 Bosque Blvd.
The second child to Welcome and Charline (Sorrels) Traylor, Steve was born May 17, 1950, in Houston. Steve grew up in Waco and graduated from Midway High School in 1968. Steve married Olive Traylor on February 14, 1981. To this marriage was born three children: son, Steve Samuel Traylor, and daughters, Lisa Lynn Parsons and Olivia Deanna Munoz.
Steve was proceeded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Steve Traylor and wife, Whitney; daughters, Lisa Parsons and husband, Scott, and Olivia Munoz and husband, Anthony; several grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Chris Traylor and partner, Greg Parks; sisters, Norma Perkins and husband, William, and Donna Nichols and husband, Odis; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was known for his personality and his one of a kind dad jokes. It wasn't unusual for him to send a text asking a random question and then deliver a punchline. He was amazing with numbers, and often made us laugh when he would take two seconds to calculate in his head on our birthdays approximately how many hours/seconds we had been living on planet earth. He also never failed to tell us every chance he got how much he disliked our cooking.
All his kids were "buddy": Lisa (Buddy #1), Olivia (Buddy #2), and Steve (Buddy #3). We will take a lot away from our father and the term, "buddy" is one of those things. Our kids are now buddy, and when we say it, we remember where it came from.
Steve was admired for his sharp wit and conversational knack. If he were here, he would tell you in great detail about what he saw or read last. Dad, we miss you and will love you always.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.