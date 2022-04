Steven Aleman Jr.



June 24, 1985 - April 7, 2015



Every year goes by and on this day we stop to think of our life with you. Wishing there was new memories to make. You are very truly loved by so many and missed by even more. You touched the lives of everyone being such a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.



Always on our mind. Forever in our hearts.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.