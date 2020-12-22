My sincere sympathies to Nancy and family. I have nothing but wonderful memories of Steve, both at church and later at FNBCT. He always has a smile, even in the midst of a bank conversion. My heart hurts as I think of this sweet soul no longer being in our presence but it rejoices knowing that he is singing with his beautiful voice in the angel choir. Love your family and am praying for you.

Pat Cargill December 23, 2020