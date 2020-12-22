Menu
Steven Mullens
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Steven Mullens

Feb. 3, 1955 - Dec. 18, 2020

Steven Burney Mullens, 65, of Riesel, TX, passed away on December 18, 2020, after a two week battle with coronavirus.

He was born on February 3, 1955, in Waco, TX, to Burney Bradford Mullens and Joyce Aliene Gilbert Mullens. After graduating from Riesel High School in 1973, Steve met the love of his life, Nancy Gail Beatty, at MCC and they married in 1975. The definition of a hard worker, Steve got his first job at 19 years old and thus began his lifelong career in banking. In 1993, he joined the First National Bank of Central Texas. Over the next 27 years he would help the bank soar to new heights, as it expanded to five branches and earned over $21 million in 2019. He retired in February 2020.

He was a physical manifestation of love. He spent as much time as possible during his brief retirement with his family-particularly his grandsons-and loved them with every fiber of his being. He also loved fishing, singing, Lady Bear Basketball, and Baylor football.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his three sons, Joshua Steven Mullens, Aaron Shane Mullens, and Caleb Andrew Mullens; his siblings, Cindy Diane Mullens, Eric Wayne Mullens, and Melody Jan Holecek; his daughter-in-law, Bethany Nicole Mullens; and his grandsons, Torrin Joshua Mullens and Ronan Avery Mullens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burney and Joyce.

Steve touched many, many lives. His kindness, generosity, and happiness were contagious. To simply say he will be missed would be an injustice to him. He will live in the hearts and minds of his loved ones forever.

Flowers may be sent to the Pecan Grove Funeral Home at 3124 N Robinson Dr, Waco, TX 76706. The family will be holding a private graveside service, with a larger celebration of life to be planned after the pandemic.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
He will be deeply missed by family. He was the most loyal person I have ever known. My boys and called him Uncle Steve. It saddens me he was taken from us so early but I guess there was a need for a Angel and a Great one at that. To his family prayers are with.
Jennifer Eberhardt
March 7, 2021
Nothing I can say will convey what is in my heart, Nancy, for you and the boys. But we are here and will always be here for you. May God watch over you and grant you peace. What a wonderful and special angel He has welcomed into Heaven.
Lorilee & Scott Koln
December 24, 2020
What a shock. Dear family our prayers are with you through this sad time. Steve's dad, Burney was one of my best friends. I will always remember Steve's voice, he was very gifted.
JOE LINDSEY
Friend
December 23, 2020
My sincere sympathies to Nancy and family. I have nothing but wonderful memories of Steve, both at church and later at FNBCT. He always has a smile, even in the midst of a bank conversion. My heart hurts as I think of this sweet soul no longer being in our presence but it rejoices knowing that he is singing with his beautiful voice in the angel choir. Love your family and am praying for you.
Pat Cargill
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your loved ones. Nancy, one day at a time.
Teri Galindo Lopez
December 23, 2020
I will always remember the summer days and holidays spent at your house. Uncle Steve always seemed to have a smile on his face. It may be small comfort but memories truly keep our loved ones alive in our hearts. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who knew him so much better than I.
Collin Beatty
December 22, 2020
Nancy and Family, My heart is broken today to hear about Steve. I know first hand how wonderful of a person he was. We worked together for several years at Citizens National Bank. He was one of my bosses. I know you will all miss him very much. He is in God's care now. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with you all during this most difficult time. Jeanne & Rusty Beals
Jeanne Beals
December 22, 2020
