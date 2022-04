Stoney Mark Parker



Dec. 18, 1963 - Sept. 19, 2021



Service for Stoney Mark Parker, 57, of White Hall, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home Chapel in Waco, with Rev. George Harrison, Officiating.



Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.