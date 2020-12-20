I will never cease to cherish my endless memories of visiting Stuart's office while I was an undergraduate at Baylor. We'd all hang out around the door and come bug him, because he was just so damn fascinating. He had this amazing way about him, curious in the extreme, gently cynical, interested in things to the degree that they mattered. I came to know Richard Rorty through him, and what a gift that was, and his way of talking and thinking about what it means and what it is worth to "know" something as a truth shaped my own views. Only after I left Baylor did I realize how rare are philosophy faculty like Stuart. Later, in grad school, all the other schmucks like me who chose to do philosophy PhD's would talk about where we came from, and who taught us, and not a soul I met then or since has had stories like the ones I could tell of spending hours with philosophy faculty like Stuart at Baylor. I wonder whether someone could look at how many of his students went on to become amazing academics and I surmise that the number is not zero, but I'm confident more importantly that the number of those students who had him for a couple of classes and went on to live more interesting lives (no matter what they did) is a large one. Stuart was not doctrinaire, not bored by teaching, not stuck in the language of obscurity or driven by the need to disrupt. When I knew him he was interested in the meaning of science and truth and value, and if you were as well, he had time for you. He had the reductive insightfulness of the early Wittgenstein and the optimism of the late Dewey, or so it seemed to me as a kid. I was starstruck. Few academics I've ever known more vividly illustrated the way that the love and pursuit of ideas animates a life well lived. I'd say I hope he rests in peace but somehow I'm pretty sure Stuart is already smiling and debating something with the folks in the realm where he now resides.

Glenn McGee January 6, 2021