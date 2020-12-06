Sue Ann Caperton
December 5, 1954 - December 1, 2020
Sue Ann Caperton, 65, passed away December 1, 2020, peacefully at home. Due to COVID-19, we will not be having a service at this time, until it is safe for everyone to celebrate her life together.
Sue was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, raised in Littleton, Colorado, and met the love of her life in Casper, Wyoming. Together, Sue and Steve raised three children, Cory, Spencer and Kaley, in China Spring, Texas. Sue was an advocate for Care-Net, CBN, Orphan's Promise and Jesus Said Love. She started the GWCHE Co-op, led many Bible studies and truly served any time she felt God call her.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Caperton; her children, Cory and Brooke Caperton, Spencer and Emily Caperton, and Cody and Kaley Caperton Melcer; along with her eight beautiful grandchildren that she truly loved.
We would greatly appreciate if you would send any videos, pictures or stories of Sue to the email address: [email protected]
, so that we can put together a compilation of memories that will last 'til the end of time.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.