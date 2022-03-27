Sue Margaret Hughes
April 13, 1920 - Dec. 25, 2021
A memorial service will be held celebrating the life of Sue Margaret Hughes at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Sue Margaret Hughes Library Internship Fund, at Baylor University (baylor.edu/library/index.php?id=975617
).
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on the "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2022.