Sue Margaret Hughes
1920 - 2021
Sue Margaret Hughes

April 13, 1920 - Dec. 25, 2021

A memorial service will be held celebrating the life of Sue Margaret Hughes at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Sue Margaret Hughes Library Internship Fund, at Baylor University (baylor.edu/library/index.php?id=975617).

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on the "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2022.
