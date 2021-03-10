Susan Lamb
June 14, 1944 - March 8, 2021
Susan Moore Lamb, 76, was called home on March 8, 2021, after a short battle with COVID. Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. A private burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Wilkirson-Bailey-Hatch Funeral Home.
Susan was born in Texas on June 14, 1944. She graduated from Corsicana High School before graduating with a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Texas and completing her Master of Education from Baylor University. While attending UT she met and married the love of her life, James Bickford Lamb, on Saturday, August 26, 1967. After a short time in Dallas, they moved to Waco to be closer to family.
She committed over 40 years to teaching and supporting special education students and fostering their love for education. She worked at a number of schools, including Waco High School, University, the Waco Alternative School, and the Methodist Home of Waco. After retirement, her love for children and education continued as she traveled to China to minister and teach English and became a teacher and mentor to incarcerated youth in Brownwood.
There was never a cat in need that she didn't shower with love and provide with food and shelter. She was committed to helping others, and during her retirement she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, taught piano to adults, and shared her love of Christ by teaching Sunday school at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Her last words showed her strong commitment to her faith and desire to see her husband and parents. With her final words to her family being "I got something to do and somewhere to go".
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James B. Lamb; and her parents, Wilson H. Moore and Anna Sue Moore.
Susan is survived by her son, Jeremy P. Lamb and his wife, Andrea Lamb; daughter, Joanna Lamb; grandchildren, James and Madison Lamb; her brother, W. Hays Moore and wife, Carol; and niece, Amanda Mitchell.
Memorials may be made to the Lamb Benevolence Fund at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.