Susan Nokes
June 2, 1948 - March 14, 2021
Susan Lanell Nokes passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She was 72. Services will be held virtually at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, with Gary Aiello officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Susan was born on June 2, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to W.J. and Jeanne York. Growing up in a musical family, Susan quickly became an accomplished pianist. As a teenager, she had the privilege of playing the piano at religious assemblies attended by many. Throughout Susan's life, she could often be found playing the piano accompanied by her brothers and other family members on their respective instruments. Early in life, Susan developed a close relationship with God and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1958. She loved preaching about God's Kingdom and was able to devote many hours each month in helping people come to understand and value the Bible as she did. Susan married Danny Beene' on June 11, 1966, and together they welcomed two beloved daughters, Susanne and Danielle, into their family. Tragically, Danny was killed in a car accident when the girls were very young, and Susan bravely and devotedly raised her daughters on her own. Because of this, Susan and her girls developed an unusually close bond. With her daughters' marriages, Susan gained two sons whom she respected and loved dearly.
As her girls grew, Susan, who always had a love of learning and working, went back to school to become a realtor. She spent 29 years in real estate, first working at Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart Realtors and then at Bentwood Realty. Her daughter, Danielle, joined Susan in real estate and together they worked as a team for 17 years. Susan met Les Nokes through mutual friends, and they married on March 7, 2009. Susan and Les enjoyed 12 years of marriage during which they were able to spend time together in their fulltime ministry work, travel to many places around the world, and cherish time with their combined six children and eight grandchildren.
Susan was preceded in death by Danny Beene'; her parents, W.J. and Jeanne York; and stepdaughter, Staci Reichert.
She is survived by her husband, Les Nokes; daughters, Susanne Nieman and husband, Chris, and Danielle Schmidt and husband, Mike; stepson, Bryson Nokes and wife, Ruth; stepdaughter, Leslie Nokes; and stepson, Brad Nokes; her brothers, Joel York, Nathan York and wife, Vicki, and Aaron York and wife, Peggy; granddaughters, McKinlee Nieman, Sadie Schmidt, and Lauren Reichert; grandsons, Colton, Justin, and Cavin Nokes, and Brock and Cole Reichert; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends who were like family to her.
Susan had a smile that could light up a room. She was known by many to be the epitome of grace, elegance, and joy despite many trials that befell her. Susan was her happiest when she was spending time with her family, especially her daughters, and her greatest joys, her granddaughters, McKinlee and Sadie. She enjoyed priceless friendships, both long-standing and new. Even despite her diagnosis, Susan was positive to the very end and provided a beautiful example for her friends and family to imitate. Susan believed with all of her heart in Jesus' promise at John 11:25 where he said, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life." Her hope was to enjoy that life forever on a paradise earth. Until that beautiful day comes, she is peacefully resting in God's memory.
