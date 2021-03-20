Menu
Suzette McDowell
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Suzette McDowell

Sept. 7, 1946 - March 16, 2021

Suzette T. McDowell passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk, Texas, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Rosary at the church.

Suzette was born September 7, 1946, in Arnaudville, Louisiana, to Louis and Suzanne LaStrapes, nee Quebedeaux. Suzette was educated at Incarnate Word Catholic High School in Houston, Texas. She was a home caregiver and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was a devout supporter of the church and volunteered with many organizations throughout her life. As a Navy wife, she traveled around the world and was a volunteer OMBUDSMAN. She enjoyed her dogs, Charlie and Linus, as well as being an avid movie watcher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McDowell, Sr.; her son, Christopher McDowell; her siblings, Myra Massey, Jaqueline LaStrapes and Faye Ankenbruck; and her parents, Louis and Suzanne LaStrapes.

She is survived by her two sons, Kirby McDowell and his wife, Christina, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Joseph McDowell, Jr., and his wife, Karen, of Gilford, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her brothers, Charles LaStrapes and his wife, Verna, of Mart, Texas, and Jude Patrick LaStrapes and his wife, Noleen, of Houston. Additionally, she is survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Catholic Relief Services.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Elk, TX
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Elk, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the privilege of taking care of Ms. McDowell when she was on the SACU Rehab floor at St. Catherine's and she was such a joy to be around. I will always remember her infectious smile and joyful attitude. My sincere condolences. She will be greatly missed.
Janet Walker
March 20, 2021
