All of the Stockton family hold a special place in the hearts of the Gene and Dorothy Clark family. Sylvia's brilliance and kindnesses (along with Dr. Stockton's) were ever present in our lives when our family came to Waco on furloughs. It is amazing how hearing of her death floods me with treasured memories filled with grace. Hugs to you, Sheryl and Scott. With gratitude and love, Barbie Clark Ft. Collins, CO

Barbie Clark Friend June 27, 2021