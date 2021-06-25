Sylvia Zoe Stockton
July 20, 1935 - June 22, 2021
Sylvia Zoe Davis Stockton died peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2021. Her family invites you to celebrate her life at a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, in the chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Sylvia was born to James Luther Davis and Bessie Beatrice Davis on July 20, 1935, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1957. One Sunday morning she filled in for an absent pianist in a Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City. She met a young man who was leading the singing in the Sunday School class and they fell in love. Bob Stockton and Sylvia were married on August 31, 1957. While Bob continued his medical education and residency, they lived in Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth and ultimately settled in Waco. They had two children, Sheryl and Scott. Sylvia maintained a lifelong interest in art and calligraphy and her family and friends will cherish her many beautiful creations. After obtaining a master's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1971, she taught hearing impaired children at Baylor for a number of years. Mother was a bright, creative lady who had a great sense of humor and was always learning new things. She had a great love of nature and captured many beautiful photos of the world around her. She loved serving others through her church and other organizations. She served as a deacon at Seventh and James Baptist Church and through the years was involved with a number of community organizations, such as the Buckleberry Book Club, PEO, McLennan County Medical Auxiliary, Evangelia Settlement, and others. Sylvia loved her family and devoted much of her time to Sheryl and Scott's interests and activities while they were growing up. She adored her grandchildren, Hillary and Conner, and spent as much time as possible with them as they grew up in Waco.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Stockton, M.D. and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Sheryl and Rob Swanton of Waco; Scott and Melissa Stockton of Denver, CO; her grandchildren, Hillary and Ben Rector of Nashville; Conner and Katy Swanton of Kansas City; her great-grandchildren, Jane, Roy and Bert Rector; her sister, Gloria Tate; her sister-in-law, Frances Ritter and husband, Harold. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Arthur Sudan, Dr. Thomas Harris, Dr. Tom Lundeen, the staff of the Delaney at Lake Waco, the staff of St. Catherine's at Providence Village, Visiting Angels and Providence Hospice Community Healthcare of Texas, and the church family of Seventh and James Baptist Church. Donations can be made to Seventh and James Baptist Church or the charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.