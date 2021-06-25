Menu
Sylvia Zoe Stockton
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Sylvia Zoe Stockton

July 20, 1935 - June 22, 2021

Sylvia Zoe Davis Stockton died peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2021. Her family invites you to celebrate her life at a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, in the chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.

Sylvia was born to James Luther Davis and Bessie Beatrice Davis on July 20, 1935, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1957. One Sunday morning she filled in for an absent pianist in a Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City. She met a young man who was leading the singing in the Sunday School class and they fell in love. Bob Stockton and Sylvia were married on August 31, 1957. While Bob continued his medical education and residency, they lived in Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth and ultimately settled in Waco. They had two children, Sheryl and Scott. Sylvia maintained a lifelong interest in art and calligraphy and her family and friends will cherish her many beautiful creations. After obtaining a master's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1971, she taught hearing impaired children at Baylor for a number of years. Mother was a bright, creative lady who had a great sense of humor and was always learning new things. She had a great love of nature and captured many beautiful photos of the world around her. She loved serving others through her church and other organizations. She served as a deacon at Seventh and James Baptist Church and through the years was involved with a number of community organizations, such as the Buckleberry Book Club, PEO, McLennan County Medical Auxiliary, Evangelia Settlement, and others. Sylvia loved her family and devoted much of her time to Sheryl and Scott's interests and activities while they were growing up. She adored her grandchildren, Hillary and Conner, and spent as much time as possible with them as they grew up in Waco.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Stockton, M.D. and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl and Rob Swanton of Waco; Scott and Melissa Stockton of Denver, CO; her grandchildren, Hillary and Ben Rector of Nashville; Conner and Katy Swanton of Kansas City; her great-grandchildren, Jane, Roy and Bert Rector; her sister, Gloria Tate; her sister-in-law, Frances Ritter and husband, Harold. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Arthur Sudan, Dr. Thomas Harris, Dr. Tom Lundeen, the staff of the Delaney at Lake Waco, the staff of St. Catherine's at Providence Village, Visiting Angels and Providence Hospice Community Healthcare of Texas, and the church family of Seventh and James Baptist Church. Donations can be made to Seventh and James Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was Mrs. Stockton's audiologist for the last several years. She was always such a joy to be around. I am sorry for your loss.
Lauren York
Other
June 28, 2021
I use to work with Sylvia at the Baylor School For Deaf children. She was a wonderful lady.
Phyllis
Work
June 28, 2021
All of the Stockton family hold a special place in the hearts of the Gene and Dorothy Clark family. Sylvia's brilliance and kindnesses (along with Dr. Stockton's) were ever present in our lives when our family came to Waco on furloughs. It is amazing how hearing of her death floods me with treasured memories filled with grace. Hugs to you, Sheryl and Scott. With gratitude and love, Barbie Clark Ft. Collins, CO
Barbie Clark
Friend
June 27, 2021
Bob & Sylvia were great friends & fellow servants of the Lord . She enriched the life of the church.She Deserves the rest into which she has entered but leaves an important role to be filled.
Raymond Bailey
Friend
June 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. My Mom (Laura Burton) babysat Hillary and Connor, and often spoke of Sylvia with fondness.
Keri (Burton) Jones
Other
June 25, 2021
We cherished our lunches each time we came through Waco and all of the family reunions we attended with her. She was a beautiful spirit and we miss her so much! God Bless you all, we love you and send our sympathies to all! Love, Sharon, Jim, MaryLee, Christopher and lee Anne
Jim & Sharon Bounds
Family
June 25, 2021
