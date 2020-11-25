Tama Jeanne Duke
May 14, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2020
Tama J. Duke, 80, of Waco, TX, passed away with her devoted husband, John, by her side, Saturday, November 21, 2020.
On May 14, 1940, Tama Jeanne Jones was born in Nashville, TN. She was the treasured daughter of the late John Daniel 'JD' Jones and Mary Edna Jones of Sylacauga, Alabama.
In 1958, Tama graduated from Sylacauga High School in Alabama. She married the love of her life, John Robert Duke on August 30, 1958. They shared 62 years of life's adventures.
Left to cherish Tama's memory are her husband, John; two sons, Michael Robert Duke and wife, Devvie, of Waco, TX, and Steve Duke and wife, Crystal, of Brentwood, TN; two brothers, Mike (Terry) Jones and Danny (Jane) Jones; six grandchildren, Heather, Maygen, Travis, Tyler, Chase, and Wyatt; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding Tama in death was her younger sister, Julie Paris; and her parents, J. D. and Mary Edna Jones.
Funeral services will be held in Sylacaugu, Alabama on November 27, 2020, at Radney Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's cure research foundation curealz.org
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.