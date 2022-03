Tamara SimsOct. 15, 1980 - Feb. 20, 2021Tamara Charamane Sims passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Greater Bible Way Church. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com