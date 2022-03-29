Menu
Tammy Austin
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Chapel
Tammy Austin

Feb. 24, 1967 - March 24, 2022

Tammy Austin, 55, of Gatesville, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the hospital surrounded by her loved ones after a long, but courageous fight with a lung disease. A visitation will start at 10 a.m., Friday, April 1, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a service with Rev. Josh Pruett.

Tammy was born February 24, 1967, in Waco, TX, to Claud and Iva May Kilgore. She grew up in the Central Texas area and attended school in both China Spring and Moody. After high school, she had her son, Timothy Turner Jr and quickly followed with her daughter, Tabatha Turner. She met and married Bobby Smith in 1992 where she was blessed with another son, Christopher Smith, and daughter, Christian Smith (currently Long). She spent 20 years managing various convenience stores around the Waco area.

Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her five grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo with her mother and mother-in-law, and traveling with her husband. She was a shinning light for many and will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claud Kilgore Jr; father-in-law, Jerry W. Smith; brother, Claud (Bubba) William Kilgore; and sister, Marjorie Kilgore.

Survivors include her mother, Iva May Kilgore; husband, Bobby Smith; mother-in-law, Mary Nell Smith; sister, Linnie Klinesmith and brother-in-law, Keith Klinesmith; sons, Timothy Turner Jr and Christopher Smith; daughters, Tabatha Turner and Christian Long; and five grandchildren, Ethan, Trent, Hailey, Elijah and Lincoln. And many nieces and nephews.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Chapel
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Chapel
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
