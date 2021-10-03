Menu
Tanna Jo Bass
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Tanna Jo Bass

Aug. 28, 1952 - Oct. 3, 2020

Tanna Jo Bass passed away October 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Groom, TX, on August 28, 1952. Tanna was an amazing woman with many talents. She was an exceptional artist, writer and researcher. Her accomplishments are too many to list.

Tanna was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Stone and her father, Bill Stone.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Bass; sister, Deann Stone Tidwell and husband, Jerry, of Georgetown, TX; sons, Chris Cameron and Joey Bass of Waco, TX; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Avery and Riley Cameron and Kendall Bass; along with many other relatives and friends.

Tanna was laid to rest in the Bass section at the Killeen City Cemetery on October 7, 2020.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
