I am so sorry to miss Ted's memorial service. He served the HHPR department so faithfully over the decades. He hired me as a camp director and faculty member. I loved talking to him over lunch. He taught be about love, work, Jesus, family, the Bible. He and my dad were huge influences on my character. I started missing him the day he could no longer walk our halls looking for someone to hug in Marrs McLean Gym.

Dale Connally July 19, 2021