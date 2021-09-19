Tena Unger
September 23, 1955 - September 6, 2021
Christena Ann Unger passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 in a local hospital with her husband of 40 years at her side. Tena was a beloved wife, devoted sister, and loyal friend. Tena was preceded in death by her parents, Ginny and Bob Glass. She is survived by her husband, Larry of Mt. Calm, TX; brothers: Steve and wife, Doris Glass Lubbock, TX; Bill and Pam Glass of Attica, IN; sister, Cindy Rabideau of Timberville, VA; nieces, Caitlin Rabideau and Katie Gillham; and nephew, William Glass.
Tena was born September 23, 1955, at St. Mary's hospital and grew up in Lubbock, Texas, attending Christ the King School from 1st grade through graduation. She attended Texas Tech majoring in Art. After graduation she and Larry married on June 27, 1981. Tena recently retired from James Hardie Building Products of Cleburne, TX, after many years of devoted service in the bookkeeping department where she had many friends and coworkers who will always remember her sense of humor and the honest way she approached life.
Tena loved all her animals: cows Sweet Pea, Too Sweet, and Sweetie Pie; and dogs Tut, Sophie, Cotton Sue, and Suzie Q. Tena loved reading and working with pottery and ceramics. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to your local humane society in honor of Tena's love of animal rescues and adoptions. The family would like to thank James Hardie Building Products for their kind words and support.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.