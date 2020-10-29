Teresa Ann NuttFeb. 21, 1950 - Oct. 24, 2020On Saturday, October 24, at 3:30 p.m., Teresa Ann Nutt of Houston, TX, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer after a two and half year courageous fight. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 30, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Waco Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Steve's family home at 7195 Lake Felton Parkway, Mart, Texas 76664. Food and drink will be served and all will be welcome. Please call Steve at 713-204-6032 for details.Teresa grew up in Tyler, TX, and was a 1968 graduate of John Tyler High School, and later graduated from legal secretary school. She raised her children in Waco, Texas area, before making her home in Houston for the past 30 years with her husband, Steve. She was a loving mother and homemaker and caretaker of the fur babies. Teresa loved to dance and loved Rock and Roll, and enjoyed the ocean, fishing, seashell hunting, swimming, crafting, shopping, holidays, spending time with her family; no one loved Christmas more! Teresa was a fashionista; she especially loved clothing, perfume and makeup. No one could find a bargain like her at the thrift store. Foremost, she loved her family more than anything and had a beautiful, shining, and caring soul. She was a Beacon of Light! She was preceded in death by her father, James Raymond Gehring; her mother, Roxie Geneva Gehring; and her newborn sister, Belinda Carol Gehring of Tyler, TX.She is survived by her husband, Steve Nutt of Houston, TX; son, Daniel Bennett of Houston, TX; daughter, Holly Lukas, husband, Michael, and granddaughter, Lauren, of Rockwall, TX; son, Jason Bennett, wife, Clare, and grandsons, Dirk and Audie, of Nacogdoches, TX; son, Evan Bennett, granddaughter, Brooke, his wife, Phitcha, and stepgranddaughter, Victoria, of Richardson, TX; mother-in-law, Shirley Nutt of Mart; brother, James Raymond (Skip) Gehring Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Lindale, TX; brother-in-law, Harold Nutt, Jr., and many nieces and nephews.