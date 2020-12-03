Teresa Busch
Sep 4, 1953 - Nov 28, 2020
Teresa Joan Busch, 67, of Elm Mott, passed away at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Graveside services with viewing will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Teresa was born in Waco at Hillcrest Baptist Hospital on September 4, 1953, to Jessie and Emogene Earle. She attended elementary and junior high at La Vega in Bellmead, graduating from La Vega High School in 1971. After high school she was employed at Willis Plumbing for two years and was Church Secretary at Bellmead First Baptist Church following. In 1976 she was employed at La Vega ISD as secretary to the Principal and then moved to Business Administration. After 40 years of service to La Vega ISD, she retired in 2016.
Teresa was saved and baptized at a young age at Bellmead First Baptist Church and was devoted to Jesus throughout her life. God gifted Teresa with a beautiful soprano voice. She was a member of the Agape Singers, where she was a soloist and glorified God through the gift He gave her. She toured the United States visiting various churches singing for the glory of God.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Julianne; and her sister, Dian Petty and husband, Jerry, of Hubbard.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ronnie Busch of Elm Mott; sisters, Anita Farmer of McKinney, Brenda Jordan and husband, Joe, of Irving; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers Memorial gifts can be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. rmhc-ctx.org
