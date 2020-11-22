Terry Barrett
October 10, 1950 - November 11, 2020
Terry Barrett was born on October 10, 1950, in Comanche, Texas, to Charles and Jeanne Barrett. Terry moved to Dallas, Texas, and lived most of his adult life there where he worked as a counselor at Presbyterian Hospital then returned to construction, what he knew best as he literally grew up in construction through his father's construction company. Terry was very active and loved tennis, swing dancing, and was an avid outdoorsman and gun collector. Terry was a jokester and loved making people laugh, including his Elvis impersonations. He is survived by son, Charles; granddaughter, Lauren Grace Barrett; twin brother, Jerry and wife, Carol; brother, Don and wife, Jeanne; sister, Amy Payne; and niece, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity
. There will be no services per his request.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.