Terry Gaburo
Aug. 23, 1948 - Sept. 18, 2021
Terry J. (Woodward) Gaburo, surrounded by her caring and loving family, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, Saturday Morning, September 18, 2021, at the age of 73.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 11, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. with Rev Dick Wooten officiating. Following the service, you will have an opportunity to greet the family.
Mrs. Gaburo was born August 23, 1948, in Bridgeton, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Blanche Russell (Scythes) Woodward. She was employed, for a couple of years, as a Certified Nurses Aid at Hillcrest Hospital. On August 26, 1967, she married Richard Gaburo in Bridgeton, New Jersey.
Terry enjoyed the outdoors. It has been said, Terry enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and butterflies through her sunroom window. Throughout her life, she enjoyed crocheting, oil painting, bowling and working jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed music, especially singing. She taught Bible School and Sunday School at the former Stonegate Community Church. The activities which she participated in with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much pleasure.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Richard Gaburo; three daughters, Donna Greenan and husband, Tom, Leeann Johnson and husband, Kendall, Stacey Heard and husband, Jimmy; three brothers, Earl "Dewey" Woodward, Paul Woodward and wife, Irene, Garry Woodward and wife, Donna; three sisters, Barbara Stutzmann, Linda Merkel, Diann Capoferri; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Woodward.
The Family would like to thank Community Healthcare of Texas Providence Hospice for their kindness and compassion during Terry's care.
The family would also like to thank Doctors; Ralston, Murillo, Fung, Gardell, Attai, Benham and their staff for their dedicated care to Terry over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.