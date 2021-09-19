Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Heard and Margie Heard
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Terry Heard & Margie Heard

Terry Lynn Heard, 54, and Margie "Susie" Heard, 50, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, and Thursday, September 9, 2021, respectively, both at a local hospital.

Terry was born January 29, 1967, in Waco, to Doris and James "Edley" Heard.

Susie was born February 26, 1971, in Waco, to Linda and Dwaine Cotton.

Terry and Susie were married on May 22, 1993, and their love never failed, even through the toughest times.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Marie Heard and James Edley Heard.

Survivors include Susie's parents, Dwaine and Linda of Bellmead; children, Courtney Heard and Taylor Heard of Bellmead; Terry's sister, Sheila Thompson and husband, Brian, of Axtell; Terry's brother, James "Jimmy" Heard and wife, Stacey, of Valley Mills; Susie's brother, Jody Cotton and wife, Heather, of China Spring; Susie's sister, Connie Cotton-Cisneros and husband, Frank, of Chalk Bluff, and Rachel Cotton of Bellmead; grandson, Jaxon Heard of Bellmead, and granddaughter, Hazelyn Herring of Waco; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for the couple at 11 a.m., Monday, September 20, at Church Of The Open Door. Pastor Ronnie Holmes will officiate.

So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again; then you will rejoice, and no one can rob you of that joy. - John 16:22 (NLT)

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Church Of The Open Door
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Im sad by the news of you both passing. I love you both .you both had such a impact on my childrens sunday school teachings ,ill always remember you smile susie ,we always had. Great talks .you would light up a room in minutes .save me a place close to yall in our manison , ill be there one day, until then , i miss you , but will see u again . Courtey im praying for you and the family
Loretta merritt
Friend
September 20, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Our prayers is with you and your family.
Paul&Carolee Hamby
September 19, 2021
Jim so sorry for the loss. Hugs and prayers for your family
Ricky& KAthy Powell
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results