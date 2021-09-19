Terry Heard & Margie Heard
Terry Lynn Heard, 54, and Margie "Susie" Heard, 50, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, and Thursday, September 9, 2021, respectively, both at a local hospital.
Terry was born January 29, 1967, in Waco, to Doris and James "Edley" Heard.
Susie was born February 26, 1971, in Waco, to Linda and Dwaine Cotton.
Terry and Susie were married on May 22, 1993, and their love never failed, even through the toughest times.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Marie Heard and James Edley Heard.
Survivors include Susie's parents, Dwaine and Linda of Bellmead; children, Courtney Heard and Taylor Heard of Bellmead; Terry's sister, Sheila Thompson and husband, Brian, of Axtell; Terry's brother, James "Jimmy" Heard and wife, Stacey, of Valley Mills; Susie's brother, Jody Cotton and wife, Heather, of China Spring; Susie's sister, Connie Cotton-Cisneros and husband, Frank, of Chalk Bluff, and Rachel Cotton of Bellmead; grandson, Jaxon Heard of Bellmead, and granddaughter, Hazelyn Herring of Waco; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for the couple at 11 a.m., Monday, September 20, at Church Of The Open Door. Pastor Ronnie Holmes will officiate.
So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again; then you will rejoice, and no one can rob you of that joy. - John 16:22 (NLT)
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.